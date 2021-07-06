fbpx
N-Power News Today 6th July 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

N-Power News Today 6th July 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

July 6, 2021
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme. Read More…

N-Power: What Batch C Candidates Can Do To Avoid Disqualification

Following the announcement of the intake of N-Power Batch C Stream One candidates, there are a few steps applicants can take to ensure that they are not disqualified from the programme.

Recently, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, and Social Development, in a statement, noted that the N-Power Batch C candidates would begin their admission process, sharing the next steps with successful candidates. Read More…

N-Power: See Why You Should Not Change Your State, Local Govt Area After Submission

During registration on the NASIMS portal, N-Power candidates are required to submit information such as their local government area and their state, and after a while, a few opt to make edits to them but doing so could hurt such applicant.

Factors such as moving from your state of residence and by extension local government area could cause an N-Power applicant to choose to change their data on the NASIMS portal, but there are risks involved in taking such an action. Read More…

After undergoing months of training, independent monitors tasked with keeping tabs on the N-Power programme at community levels are set to receive their engagement letters and devices that would facilitate their duties. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

