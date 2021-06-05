fbpx
N-Power News Today 5th June 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER

N-Power News Today 5th June 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

June 5, 20210347
FG Completes N-Power Payments, Enrols One Million New Beneficiaries

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

How To Download NASIMS Npower Biometric Software On Your Device

The shortlisting process as begun for the N-Power Batch C candidate and a compulsory Biometric fingerprint be done via the NASIMS portal.

If you are one of the candidates that got a congratulatory message on your dashboard, it is necessary to visit the NASIM portal to complete your registration. Read More…

FG Completes N-Power Payments, Enrols New Beneficiaries

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has completed all outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, in Aubja also disclosed that the ministry had started new enrollments of one million beneficiaries under Batch C of the programme. Read More…

Here Are What Shortlisted N-power Batch C Applicants Need For Physical Verification

Following the launch of the National Social Investment and Information Management System (NASIMS) for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries by the Federal Government, many applicants have met hindrances in the completion of their application on the portal. Read More…

NEXIT: Why N-Power Batches A, B Beneficiaries Are Unable To Access Portal

Since the launching of the NEXIT portal by the Federal Government, many N-Power beneficiaries trying to exit the programme have been unable to access the portal.

The portal was created to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.” Read More…

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said “I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order.” Read More…

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: FG Inducts Steering Committee For NASIMS

The Federal Government on Friday inducted the steering committee that would oversee the execution of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) programme.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

About Author

N-Power News Today 5th June 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 21, 20190127

NSE All-Share Index Suffers 0.21 percent Decline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The stock market returned to bearish mode yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index fell by 0.21 percent to close at 27,058.62, after o
Read More
Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
April 17, 20200142

Nigeria Police Force Confirms Arrest of Suspected Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria Police Force Thursday confirmed the arrest of the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti. The Inspect
Read More
ESPN Gets TV Rights For Spain's La Liga For $1.4bn COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 8, 20200122

La Liga To Hold Minute Silence in Memory of COVID-19 Victims

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A minute of silence will be held before all La Liga games in memory of the victims of coronavirus, the league and Spanish football Federation (RFEF) announc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.