N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said "I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order."

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on 1 May 2021 in honour of the Workers' Day Celebration.

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared.

N-Power Batch C: FG Inducts Steering Committee For NASIMS

The Federal Government on Friday inducted the steering committee that would oversee the execution of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) programme.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

Steps N-Power Batch C Beneficiaries Take After Registration

Although recruitment for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries is ongoing, for those who are done with registration, there are a few things that you need to know.

N-Power: FG Confirms Payment Of Stipends Of 8,900 Batches A, B Beneficiaries

The Federal Government confirmed that 8,900 beneficiaries of Batches A and B of the N-Power scheme have been paid their 5 months stipends arrears.

The disclosure was made by the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, on Twitter.

NPower Beneficiaries in Imo Seek Soft Loans

The Spokesperson for the beneficiaries of NPower scheme in Imo State, Williams Ugbo, says about 27,000 youths have benefited from N-Power and other social investment programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Ugbo, spoke at a sensitisation rally in support of the Federal Government's effort in fighting insecurity in the country.

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were "tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period."

