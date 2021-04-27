fbpx
N-Power News Today 27th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

N-Power News Today 27th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

April 27, 20210267
N-Power News Today 27th April 2021

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: FG Inducts Steering Committee For NASIMS

The Federal Government on Friday inducted the steering committee that would oversee the execution of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) programme.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze. Read More…

N-Power: FG Confirms Payment Of Stipends Of 8,900 Batches A, B Beneficiaries

The Federal Government confirmed that 8,900 beneficiaries of Batches A and B of the N-Power scheme have been paid their 5 months stipends arrears.

The disclosure was made by the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, on Twitter. Read More…

NPower Beneficiaries in Imo Seek Soft Loans

The Spokesperson for the beneficiaries of NPower scheme in Imo State, Williams Ugbo, says about 27,000 youths have benefited from N-Power and other social investment programmes of the Federal Government in the state.

Ugbo, spoke at a sensitisation rally in support of the Federal Government’s effort in fighting insecurity in the country. Read More…

N-Power NEXIT: Deadline Given To Minister, Farouq, Over Undelivered Promises Approaches

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, was given a deadline by representatives, across the 36 states including Abuja, of Batches A and B of the N-Power NEXIT over promises that have gone undelivered.

In a letter signed by the National President of N-Power, Kabiru Aliyu Pelemi, addressed to the minister, the representatives, on behalf of the 500,000 N-Power volunteers, said that they were “tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period.” Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

About Author

N-Power News Today 27th April 2021: Batch C Latest News, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

N-Power News Today 27th April 2021 [ MAIN ]Biz OpportunityNEWS
February 7, 20210286

N-Power: Former Beneficiary Cries Out To FG, Says Survival Is Not Easy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former beneficiary of the N-Power scheme, Mustapha Kabir Soron Dinki, has said that survival is not easy, as beneficiaries await transition. Dinki stated
Read More
Check Out Nigerian Navy DSSC 2021 Shortlist Recruitment Course 28 Biz OpportunityNEWS
March 18, 20210379

Check Out Nigerian Navy DSSC 2021 Shortlist Recruitment Course 28

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram To all candidates who participated in the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28 Aptitude Selection Board interview 2021, you can no
Read More
Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
February 19, 20190237

How to Participate in the $350 billion Global Furniture Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram While world production of furniture is worth a whopping $350billion and creates huge employment opportunities and foreign exchange in developed economies, m
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.