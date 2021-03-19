March 19, 2021 502

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday, March 19th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry’s weekly update with the theme, ‘My week in Review’. Read More…

N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday. Read More…

NASIMS Portal: How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Easily Take Test, Update Profiles

Earlier this week Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government announced that the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform. Read More…

N-Power NEXIT: FG Explains Reason For Implementation Delay

The federal government, on Wednesday, gave a reason for the delay in the implementation of NEXIT.

It stated that the delay was due to the allowance of more volunteers into the programme, as reported by npowerdg. Read More…

NEXIT: N-Power Beneficiaries Condemn Delay By FG

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme who have completed their two-year run in the scheme have condemned the federal government’s delay in the implementation of the NEXIT scheme.

NEXIT aims to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,” as stated by the CBN. Read More…

N-Power, Other NSIPs Have About 13 Million Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that there are 13 million beneficiaries of the various government social intervention programmes.

This was disclosed by the minister’s representative – Director of ICT in the humanitarian ministry, Aminu Tukkue Bello, during the onboarding to the 5,000 monitors. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.