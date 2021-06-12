June 12, 2021 48



Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, June 12th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

After undergoing months of training, independent monitors tasked with keeping tabs on the N-Power programme at community levels are set to receive their engagement letters and devices that would facilitate their duties. Read More…

N-Power: Humanitarian Ministry Tells Batch C Candidates How They Will Get Confirmed

N-Power Batch C applicants have been informed on how they would be notified once they scale through the process. Read More…

N-Power: Ministry Shares What Is Next For Batch C Stream 1

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, and Social Development has shared the next step for N-Power Batch C Stream One candidates.

This comes after beneficiaries complained of been neglected by the ministry after a long wait regarding the next move for applicants. Read More…

How To Download NASIMS Npower Biometric Software On Your Device

The shortlisting process as begun for the N-Power Batch C candidate and a compulsory Biometric fingerprint be done via the NASIMS portal.

If you are one of the candidates that got a congratulatory message on your dashboard, it is necessary to visit the NASIM portal to complete your registration. Read More…

FG Completes N-Power Payments, Enrols New Beneficiaries

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has completed all outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, in Aubja also disclosed that the ministry had started new enrollments of one million beneficiaries under Batch C of the programme. Read More…

Here Are What Shortlisted N-power Batch C Applicants Need For Physical Verification

Following the launch of the National Social Investment and Information Management System (NASIMS) for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries by the Federal Government, many applicants have met hindrances in the completion of their application on the portal. Read More…

NEXIT: Why N-Power Batches A, B Beneficiaries Are Unable To Access Portal

Since the launching of the NEXIT portal by the Federal Government, many N-Power beneficiaries trying to exit the programme have been unable to access the portal.

The portal was created to “determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.” Read More…

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said “I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order.” Read More…

