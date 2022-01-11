N-Power News: Beware Of Fraudulent Investment Scheme, Minister Warns Beneficiaries

January 11, 2022 115

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned N-Power beneficiaries not to participate in any unverified investment scheme.

The Minister revealed that the ministry is aware of the current fraudulent investment scheme trending on social media, urging N-power beneficiaries not to fall victim.

In recent times, there has been a sharp increase in the number of fraudulent investment schemes online with many Nigerians losing their hard-earned money to these scammers.

In a statement released by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), the does not run an investment scheme, advising the public to disregard such programme.

The statement reads thus: “The attention of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been drawn to a fraudulent Cash Wealth Investment Programme asking the public to pay certain amounts of cash and get bumper Returns on Investment.

“This is to inform the public that the Ministry does not run such fraudulent programs and should be disregarded.

“The public is advised to always verify similar post from official channels. The public should please take note.”

Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed.

According to the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, the payment was delayed to the Npower beneficiaries in order to sort out challenges which have resulted in some Npower beneficiaries Bank Accounts not being credited.

“Dear Npower Batch C1 Graduate Beneficiaries,

“PAYMENT OF OCTOBER STIPEND PAUSE!

“In our quest to ensure Beneficiaries are paid at once, we adopted Bulk payment approach which was PARTIALLY SUCCESSFUL resulting to some accounts getting credited and some not, due to network instability.

“As a result, October payments were paused to get the challenge sorted out. Payment for the said month to all concerned shall RECOMMENCE at the shortest possible time. Please bear with us”, NASIMS stated.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk has restated her ministry’s resolve to clear the outstanding Stipends of October, November, and December owed to the 510,000 Stream 1 beneficiaries of the Batch C Npower Programme.