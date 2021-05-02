fbpx
N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

May 2, 2021056
N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend - President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said “I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order.”

Pelemi’s short tweet follows the months-long withheld stipend payment owed to N-Power batches A and B after NEXIT was introduced.

NEXIT was created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to aid the exit of beneficiaries who have completed their stint at the scheme, to create a soft landing for them.

Recently, representatives of N-Power beneficiaries across the 36 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja had announced plans to stage an online protest over unpaid stipends.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Monday 2nd Sunday

In a statement, the group stated that the grievances of the beneficiaries had fallen on “deaf ears”, prompting the group to embark on the protest which was scheduled for Wednesday, 28 April 2021.

Cause For Agitation By N-Power Beneficiaries

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development had disclosed that payments would be made to exiting beneficiaries, however, six months after that announcement, the stipends were yet to be paid, according to the affected beneficiaries.

Participants of the scheme who exited the programme in July 2020 continue to agitate about the non-payment of stipends as promised by the ministry.

In a separate tweet, Pelemi declared that the minister, Farouq, had “no plan for Nigeria youth”, querying what the ruling government was doing about the programme

About Author

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 6, 2014081

GSK Bemoans Naira Instability As Consumers’ Share Earnings Slip

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manufacturer of consumer goods and drugs, GloSmithKline (GSK) has stated that the recent oscillation in the nation’s currency is driving up the company̵
Read More
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector MANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
December 5, 2017093

Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Drops to 60.1 Points in November

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index,PMI, dropped  in November to 60.1 index points from 64.8 index points,a report released by FBN Ques
Read More
July 17, 2014083

Nigeria To Expand Trade Partnership With India

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Senate President, David Mark  assured Nigerians that the concerted efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to boost trade and investment par
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.