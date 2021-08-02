N-Power: NASIMS Responds To Batch C Candidates Experiencing Login Issues

August 2, 2021 123

Many Batch C candidates of the N-Power scheme who tried logging into their accounts have said that they received error messages that have sent a short wave of panic.

However, to quell the rising panic among N-Power Batch C shortlisted candidates, the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) has apologised for the inconveniences, suing for patience.

Candidates say that while trying to log into their accounts, messages such as “no BVN data” or “invalid” pop up, leaving them unable to access their dashboards.

Although, not all candidates experience such log-in issues, however, those who do have lodged their complaints with NASIMS and have promptly gotten a response.

In a short message, NASIMS said that those who get the “invalid” message of “no BVN data” should be assured that their BVN has been “validated”.

It urged shortlisted candidates to ignore such messages and retry, as it could be due to network issues.

NASIMS said, “We sincerely apologize for the issues. This may be due to Network Issues. Kindly disregard the No BVN data on your Profile.

“Please note that your BVN has been validated on our self-service portal as you have no cause to worry.”