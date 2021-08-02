fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

N-Power: NASIMS Responds To Batch C Candidates Experiencing Login Issues

August 2, 20210123
N-Power: NASIMS Responds To Batch C Candidates Experiencing Login Issues

Many Batch C candidates of the N-Power scheme who tried logging into their accounts have said that they received error messages that have sent a short wave of panic.

However, to quell the rising panic among N-Power Batch C shortlisted candidates, the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) has apologised for the inconveniences, suing for patience.

Candidates say that while trying to log into their accounts, messages such as “no BVN data” or “invalid” pop up, leaving them unable to access their dashboards.

Although, not all candidates experience such log-in issues, however, those who do have lodged their complaints with NASIMS and have promptly gotten a response.

READ ALSO: N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

In a short message, NASIMS said that those who get the “invalid” message of “no BVN data” should be assured that their BVN has been “validated”.

It urged shortlisted candidates to ignore such messages and retry, as it could be due to network issues.

NASIMS said, “We sincerely apologize for the issues. This may be due to Network Issues. Kindly disregard the No BVN data on your Profile.

“Please note that your BVN has been validated on our self-service portal as you have no cause to worry.”

About Author

N-Power: NASIMS Responds To Batch C Candidates Experiencing Login Issues
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
November 30, 20180554

How to Participate in the $350 billion Global Furniture Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram While world production of furniture is worth a whopping $350 billion and creates huge employment opportunities and foreign exchange in developed economies,
Read More
NIRSAL Microfinance Loan Application, How To Apply Biz OpportunityNEWS
March 8, 202101349

Nirsal Microfinance: Application Portal Reopens

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The portal for applications for the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility Loan has been reopened by Nirsal Microfinance Bank. This development was disclosed on
Read More
Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
April 11, 201901594

Importing ‘Tokunbo’ (Used) Spare Parts – A Millionaire-making Venture  

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Importing tokunbo spare parts for automobiles is often misconstrued as a business that is exclusively for people from the south-eastern part of Nigeria or h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.