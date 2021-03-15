N-Power: NASIMS Portal To Ensure Timely Payment Of Stipends – Minister

March 15, 2021 426

In a bid to reduce the issue of untimely payments of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the NASIMS portal was created, stated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This was disclosed in the ministry’s weekly update with the theme, ‘My week in Review’.

The minister said that the NASIMS portal would give N-Power beneficiaries access to “a wide range of industry-specific content for leveraging enterprise learning, communicate their concerns & receive prompt feedback from the program implementation teams.”

She added that “the N-power programme is a critical component of the FG’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) & supports the FG’s vision of lifting 100 Nigerians out of poverty over 10 years. The objective remains to upskill young Nigerians for employment or entrepreneurship.”

She said that the portal would ensure transparency, compile a comprehensive record for the ministry, and ” dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power cluster, Batch C, thus providing seamless interaction between the programme and beneficiaries.”

She added, “The NASIMS platform will also facilitate seamless beneficiary verification, including an efficient transition & exit management plan that will enable beneficiaries to be migrated automatically to the NEXIT Program for POSSIBLE placement & employment opportunities with FG agencies.

“The N-Power Batch C is structured to onboard one million beneficiaries beginning with an initial 500,000 in the first stream & another 500,000 in the second stream. The Batch-C registration portal opened on June 26th, 2020.

“All applicants for Batch C are required to log onto the N-power self-service portal on www.nasims.gov.ng and update their records after which they will proceed to take the mandatory online test to progress to the next level of selection.”