N-Power: NASIMS Gives Reasons For Pausing Payment Of October Stipend

January 6, 2022 293

Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed.

According to the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, the payment was delayed to the Npower beneficiaries in order to sort out challenges which have resulted in some Npower beneficiaries Bank Accounts not being credited.

“Dear Npower Batch C1 Graduate Beneficiaries,

“PAYMENT OF OCTOBER STIPEND PAUSE!

“In our quest to ensure Beneficiaries are paid at once, we adopted Bulk payment approach which was PARTIALLY SUCCESSFUL resulting to some accounts getting credited and some not, due to network instability.

“As a result, October payments were paused to get the challenge sorted out. Payment for the said month to all concerned shall RECOMMENCE at the shortest possible time. Please bear with us”, NASIMS stated.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk has restated her ministry’s resolve to clear the outstanding Stipends of October, November, and December owed to the 510,000 Stream 1 beneficiaries of the Batch C Npower Programme.

NASIMS has also disclosed that it has reinitiated payment of September Stipend to all unpaid beneficiaries which would commence in no distant time.

Stating the situations which have hampered the payment of Stipends to the Npower beneficiaries in a report, NASIMS identified network glitches as the major impediment to the payment of the Batch C Npower beneficiaries Stipends.