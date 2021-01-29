N-Power: ‘N-Creative Is Focused On Equipping Youths With Relevant Skills’

January 29, 2021 15

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the newly launched N-Creative under the N-Power scheme is focused on equipping youths with relevant skills.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the minister disclosed that a total of 546,449 youths have so far benefited from the federal government’s N-Power initiative under the supervision of the ministry.

The official flagging off of the N-Creative programme for the northern zone with 1,500 participants began in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in her ministry, Bashir Alkali

disclosed that with the addition of the N-Creative, the number of N-Power beneficiaries increased to 546,449.”

She explained: “N-Creative is focused on equipping youths with relevant skills and certification to become competent workers, innovators and entrepreneurs prepared for both the domestic and global digital and creative industries.

Read Also: CBN To Invest N50bn In Restructuring Nigeria Commodity Exchange

“The training will enable beneficiaries learn the necessary animation skills sought in storytelling, illustration/ graphic design, post production, script writing and voice acting. At conclusion, the training will upskill 3,000 young Nigerians as developers of world – class animated content for local and global consumption.

“The N-Power programme is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and designed to achieve the national objectives of poverty reduction and job creation. The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities.

“N-Power has three core segments: N-Power Volunteer Corps – the Graduate programme, N-Power Build – Non graduate programme and N-Power Knowledge – Which is a non-graduate programme and embodies the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programme.”