N-Power: Ministry Shares What Is Next For Batch C Stream 1

June 7, 2021

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, and Social Development has shared the next step for N-Power Batch C Stream One candidates.

This comes after beneficiaries complained of been neglected by the ministry after a long wait regarding the next move for applicants.

In the statement, the ministry noted that the next stage had begun and beneficiaries would need their email addresses for verification.

The statement read, “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has announced the next step for the N_power Batch C Stream One applicants.

“The Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali said in a statement, that the ministry has commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

“Alkali, therefore, called on shortlisted applicants to check their respective email addresses for confirmation and for further information.

“He directed applicants to log into www.nasims.gov.ng to enroll their biometric data.

“The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines at 018888340 or 018888189 or email for support at [email protected] for other inquiries.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is charged with the responsibility of implementing National Social Investment Programmes.”