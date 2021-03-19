fbpx
N-Power: Minister's Aide Shares FAQs, Answers Over Batch C

March 19, 2021048
In a post captioned ‘Your questions answered’, the Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, explained some frequently asked questions from N-Power beneficiaries.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported the commencement of the Batch C selection process.

In the announcement it was disclosed that the Batch C selection was launched on the NASIMS platform.

Applicants were also advised to watch out “for more information on their screening”.

The news came months after the registration of Batch C candidates took place.

Permanent Secretary Bashiru Alkali had noted, at the launch of the Batch C selection that the NASIMS platform would ensure that issues faced by the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) were addressed.

Candidates were urged to “update their profile and take test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process”.

How To Take The N-Power NASIMS Test

  • To ensure that your profile is updated, you should do the following:
  • Try logging into your account;
  • Click on the “forgot password” option;
  • Type in the email you used for your N-Power application;
  • Choose the “send link” option;
  • You will receive an email, follow the instructions given;
  • Once your password has been reset, login and then update your information.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

