N-Power: Minister’s Aide Shares FAQs, Answers Over Batch C

In a post captioned ‘Your questions answered’, the Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, explained some frequently asked questions from N-Power beneficiaries.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported the commencement of the Batch C selection process.

In the announcement it was disclosed that the Batch C selection was launched on the NASIMS platform.

Applicants were also advised to watch out “for more information on their screening”.

The news came months after the registration of Batch C candidates took place.

Permanent Secretary Bashiru Alkali had noted, at the launch of the Batch C selection that the NASIMS platform would ensure that issues faced by the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) were addressed.

Candidates were urged to “update their profile and take test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process”.

How To Take The N-Power NASIMS Test