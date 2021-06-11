N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

June 11, 2021 76

After undergoing months of training, independent monitors tasked with keeping tabs on the N-Power programme at community levels are set to receive their engagement letters and devices that would facilitate their duties.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Thursday while initiating the deployment of the tools needed by the independent monitors at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

She noted that the device that would aid the work of the monitors would be supported by an application called the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS).

Farouq said, “Today I am here to flag off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Devices for the Trained Independent Monitors.

“These Devices are equipped with an Application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors.

“The Application, which we called the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), is a mobile and web-based Application designed for Monitoring the National Social Investment Programme.

“Using this Application, the Ministry sees real time report of activities of the Independent Monitors on the Field.

“We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state and detect areas of challenges.

“For example, under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, we can see where feeding has taken place and where there is no feeding happening.

“This will provide greater visibility to the Ministry and equip us with information to follow up with implementation happening at the state level.”

Reiterating the role the independent monitors would play in supporting the work of the Federal Government in the overseeing of the N-Power scheme, the minister said that the monitors would be made accountable for their tasks.

She added that their monthly stipends would be in the sum of N30,000 and are required to deliver up to 80 percent of “their deliverables”.

READ ALSO: FG Declares Monday Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

Farouq added, “The Independent Monitors are expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme. They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 and they must meet up to 80% of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

“Please be informed that Independent Monitors are not allowed to assign their responsibilities to third parties.

“Every independent monitor will be held accountable by the Ministry for the task given to them.

“The Ministry reserves the right to disengage an Independent Monitor for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directives. I hereby urge you to carry out this assignment with outmost sense of patriotism, diligence and sincerity”.

N-Power Independent monitors

Earlier this year, the minister had said that the humanitarian ministry was working to bring on board some 5,000 independent monitors that would be charged with the responsibility of observing and monitoring beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.

Farouq had mentioned that the monitors would keep tabs on beneficiaries “within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.”

The monitors, the minister said, would also be closely watched by officials of the ministry “and your activities will also be monitored by the Ministry and other stakeholders at the state level.”