N-Power: Humanitarian Ministry Tells Batch C Candidates How They Will Get Confirmed

June 7, 2021077
N-Power Batch C applicants have been informed on how they would be notified once they scale through the process.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), “All Successful candidates will be contacted via mail for information on next steps. Please check your mail regularly and should there be any other questions, please call 018885011 or send a message to [email protected]

Recently, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Saiya Farouq said, “Currently the ministry is about concluding the enrollment of 1,000,000 Batch C applicants in two streams of 500,000 in the first instance and another 500,000 later.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

