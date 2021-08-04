N-Power: How Beneficiaries Can Resolve Stipend Payment Issues

August 4, 2021 81

For many N-Power beneficiaries who often experience payment backlog issues, know that you are not alone, as there are many others who find themselves in the same boat.

It is not news that many N-Power beneficiaries are still yet to receive their payments, despite repeated cries to the relevant authorities.

However, there are a few things that can be done to bring resolution to your payment problems.

Ways To Solve Your Backlog Issues

Ensure that your personal information on the N-Power NPVN portal is kept up-to-date.

You want to make sure that the information you have on your portal matches your bank details.

After any information on your dashboard has been updated, you should reach out to [email protected]

It is also worthy to note that if your BVN is not linked to your bank account, then you will encounter payment issues.

The best thing to do is to link your BVN to your bank account so that you are not deprived of your monthly stipend.

Also, you need to ensure that your account is upgraded to a limit above the usual limit set for NYSC account holders.

Another sure way to find solutions is to ensure that you attend your PPA.