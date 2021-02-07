fbpx
N-Power: Former Beneficiary Cries Out To FG, Says Survival Is Not Easy

February 7, 2021026
A former beneficiary of the N-Power scheme, Mustapha Kabir Soron Dinki, has said that survival is not easy, as beneficiaries await transition.

Dinki stated this in a post on Facebook shared in a group, The Youths-4-Change Network.

He said, “it is never easy to survive joblessly in the third world country like Nigeria.”

“The entire life is about problems and solutions. However, our ability to propose solutions to our problems is what differentiates us from brutal animals, Dinki wrote.

“Therefore, we try in our own ways to draw Government’s attention towards the promised transition plan for the children of poor to continue earning a living.

“As I often say, it’s never easy to survive joblessly in the 3rd world country like Nigeria.

“You won’t understand what happened to N-Power beneficiaries until it happens to you.

“The N-Power beneficiaries of the country were receiving stipends for selling their service to Government.

“Now the business has stopped in a dire and volatile condition caused by coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a reality and experimental, but you won’t understand it until it happens to you.

“It’s not easy to graduate from a typical Nigerian university and stay jobless for years while you’re 30 or 35 by age.

“For that, we expect Federal Government to do the needful. God bless Nigeria.

“May we see the best.”

READ ALSO: MSME Survival Fund: How To Apply, Requirements

N-Power Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed that 13 million Nigerians were benefiting from the N-Power scheme.

She said that the beneficiaries were from all 36 states in the country and the FCT.

Farouq said, “The scope of these programmes are large with about 13 million citizens across 36 states and the FCT benefiting from the Federal Government Intervention.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

