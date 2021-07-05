fbpx
N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

July 5, 2021
N-power physical verification

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties.

According to her, any independent monitor found giving his or her duties to third parties will be accountable and will be disengaged.

The Minister that was represented by the Director of Human Resources Management (HRM) of the Ministry, Babatunde Jaji while speaking at the induction of 46 Independent Monitors at the Hope Waddel Conference Hall Government House, in Calabar, Cross-River State at the weekend also urged the chosen independent monitors to work diligently.

“Every independent monitor will be held accountable by the Ministry for the task given to you. The Ministry reserves the right to disengage an Independent Monitor for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directives. I hereby urge you to carry out this assignment with an utmost sense of patriotism, diligence, and sincerity. We at the Ministry will not accept anything short of the set standards”.

READ ALSO: N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The Programme Manager of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Gabriel Okulaja also applauded the Ministry for its continued support in lifting Nigerians above the poverty line and improving the living standards of the citizenry.

He said that the sustainability of the NSIPs depended on the team’s ability to deliver on the mandate.

Earlier, the representative of the State Focal Person NSIP in Calabar, Barrister Sylvanus Iyang extolled the efforts of the Federal Government in training and equipping the Independent Monitors for better performance to achieve the desired objective of the NSIP Programme.

The Independent Monitors are to be assigned to a number of N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) beneficiaries for information records.

The Programme is being implemented in the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

