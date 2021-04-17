N-Power: FG Inducts Steering Committee For NASIMS

April 17, 2021 133

The Federal Government on Friday inducted the steering committee that would oversee the execution of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) programme.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mallam Bashir Nura Alkali, was quoted as saying, “I hope we will work very closely together to ensure that the project meets its intended conclusion. The project coordinators and initiators have put in quite a lot of work and collated so much data before this inauguration and I am impressed with their efforts.

“I commend them and sincerely hope that from today, we will move with the speed of light to cover up for the lost time. I hope the committee will give the necessary guidance to the management on the direction of the project. I urge all the committee members to work together to ensure that we achieve all that this project is expected to achieve.”

Also present at the inauguration was the Director IT Infrastructure Solutions and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Usman Abdullahi, who assured the secretary of the agency’s commitment to the “success of the project”.

READ ALSO: Ethereum Surges To $2550 As ETH Options Interest Hit Record High

Abdullahi said, “I want to assure the Permanent Secretary and the committee, of NITDA’s commitment to the success of this project. It is a critical national project and we will do everything to ensure that it succeeds.

“In his remarks, David Ibhawoh of Fourcore Technology Solutions stated that institutionalizing the project will be the core mandate of the committee by having a singular port that houses information for social growth and development.

“As a private sector organization, we are tools responsible for the actualization of this dream. We are to provide a one-stop-shop for all the National Social Investment programmes as a veritable tool to ensure that we reach the poorest of the poor in the society.

“We will provide an institutional framework within the ministry to ensure that Nigerians are the key beneficiaries at the end”.

NASIMS serves as a management platform that coordinates all Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.