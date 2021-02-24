fbpx
N-Power: FG Engages Extra Independent Monitors

February 24, 2021
The federal government has added extra hands, independent monitors, to its N-Power scheme in Oyo State.

Coming onboard are 79 new independent monitors under the auspices of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

The newly-added monitors were chosen from 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Oyo State to ensure that beneficiaries of programmes under NSIP are duly monitored.

However, each of the monitors will be under the close watch of security agencies, as disclosed by the humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farouq.

She said, “It is fraudulent to take money from the same government that a person works for. The ministry will not delay in taking any independent monitor off the programme, if found violating the terms of engagement.

“We have engaged the services of security agencies such as Department of State Security; Economic and Financial Crime Commission and the ICPC to monitor all schemes under the NSIP programme.”

The minister restated the commitment of the NSIP to bettering the lives of Nigerians and lifting vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty.

At the training programme of monitors in Oyo State, the Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion Faosat Sanni highlighted the impact of the programme on the lives of beneficiaries, expressing her wish that the programme touches the lives of more Nigerians.

