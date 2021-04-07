fbpx
N-Power: FG Confirms Payment Of Stipends Of 8,900 Batches A, B Beneficiaries

April 7, 2021060
The Federal Government confirmed that 8,900 beneficiaries of Batches A and B of the N-Power scheme have been paid their 5 months stipends arrears.

The disclosure was made by the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, on Twitter.

It was also revealed that an SMS was sent to the beneficiaries who received payment.

Beneficiaries were also advised to visit https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login.

READ ALSO: MSMEs In Gombe Have Been Recipients Of Almost N1.2bn – Osinbajo

The link above would help the beneficiaries “join others for the next level of empowerment”.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that representatives of Batches A and B across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gave the humanitarian affairs minister, Sadiya Farouq, a deadline to fulfill promises made to the beneficiaries.

The group had said that they were “tired of your (Farouq) delay tactics since last year, you exited us with no meaningful plan during a pandemic period.”

Kindness Udoh
