N-Power Creative: Segun Arinze Visits Beneficiaries At Campus

Participants of the N-Power Creative received actor Segun Arinze at the N-Power Creative Campus on Monday.

Arinze shared some useful tips and tricks with the voice actor beneficiaries.

Photo:Segun Arinze at the N-Power Creative Campus, teaching voice actor beneficiaries.

The federal government created the N-Power Creative scheme for the development of creatives in Nigeria.

It seeks to train 5,000 young creatives and put the country’s creative industry on the global stage.

The scheme will run for three months, consisting of a one-month in-class training and a two-month hands-on group project, as stated on the N-Power website.

Beneficiaries will receive training in areas like graphic design, post-production, animation, and scriptwriting.

Post-training, the N-Power Creatives beneficiaries will have access to local and international internship opportunities.

They will receive resources that will aid them in furthering their skills.

Requirements for selection

You must be an unemployed graduate or non-graduate.

You must fall between 18 and 35 years of age.

For individuals interested in animation and graphic arts illustration skills will be an added advantage.

Creative writing and analytical writing skills is an added advantage for scriptwriters.

Possess problem-solving skills.

You should be able to teach yourself.

Applicants should have an eye for details.