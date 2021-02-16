fbpx
N-Power: Beneficiary Get Humanitarian Affairs Spotlight Over Desire To Assist Community

February 16, 2021
A beneficiary of the N-Power N-Creative scheme was spotlighted by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

The ministry lauded Fatima Abubakar Adagbo from Nasarawa State for her desire to support her immediate community.

Adagbo is one of the 1,500 N-Power N-Creative beneficiaries currently receiving training.

She has a Diploma in Environmental Health from the College of Health and Technology in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

When asked her reason for choosing to study illustration and graphic design, she said that her desire to help people in her community was a deciding factor.

Adagbo said, “I chose Illustration and graphic design because I want to be self-employed and help people in my community.”

N-Power N-Creative Scheme

The programme was created to arm youths with relevant skills and certifications to enhance their skill and employability levels.

Skills like animation, illustration/graphic design, post-production, scriptwriting, and voice acting, are all included in the training package.

The goal is to train 3,000 Nigerian youths as developers of globally standardised animated content.

Speaking on the benefit of the programme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said, “N-Creative is focused on equipping youths with relevant skills and certification to become competent workers, innovators and entrepreneurs prepared for both the domestic and global digital and creative industries.

“The training will enable beneficiaries learn the necessary animation skills sought in storytelling, illustration/ graphic design, post production, script writing and voice acting. At conclusion, the training will upskill 3,000 young Nigerians as developers of world – class animated content for local and global consumption.

“The N-Power programme is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and designed to achieve the national objectives of poverty reduction and job creation. The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities.

“N-Power has three core segments: N-Power Volunteer Corps – the Graduate programme, N-Power Build – Non graduate programme and N-Power Knowledge – Which is a non-graduate programme and embodies the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programme.”

