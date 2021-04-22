fbpx
N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityNEWS

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

April 22, 20210228
N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG's Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared.

She added that beneficiaries would receive SMS texts, advising that they visited https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login to “join others for the next level of empowerment”.

READ ALSO: Small Businesses, Farmers To Benefit From Lagos State’s $20m Fund

However, affected beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have said that they are yet to receive their stipends or an SMS text.

Some of their responses are documented below:

About Author

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 7, 2014082

Lafarge Cement And Holcim Merge To Become Cement Giant

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French Industrial Cement and aggregate company, Lafarge have agreed to merge with one of the world’s leading suppliers of cement and aggregates, Holci
Read More
COVID-19 Named Greatest Threat To Nigeria BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 22, 20210366

COVID-19 Named Greatest Threat To Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A trio of COVID-19 related risks heads up the 10th Allianz Risk Barometer 2021, reflecting potential disruption and loss scenarios companies are facing in t
Read More
COVID-19: WHO Cautions Against Crowded Celebration Ahead of Easter, Ramadan [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
January 12, 20210440

Researchers Propose Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment, Present Findings To Osinbajo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group of researchers led by the Principal investigator, Prof. Femi Babalola, and Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital,  Prof. Chris
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.