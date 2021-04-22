N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

April 22, 2021 228

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared.

She added that beneficiaries would receive SMS texts, advising that they visited https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login to “join others for the next level of empowerment”.

However, affected beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have said that they are yet to receive their stipends or an SMS text.

Some of their responses are documented below:

I am Akande Elizabeth, one of the N-Power beneficiary batch B that is owed 5 month stipends. I did not receive any text for clearance of which I have not gotten any job ever since we were stop from N-Power and I am not working with any NDE parastatal. Pls I want to be cleared. — Akande Solomon (@AkandeSolomon6) April 7, 2021

Thanks once again, but it seems as another trick for delaying our backlogs — Naseer Lado Abdullahi (@naseerabdullah9) April 7, 2021

Madam I'm one of the affected beneficiary and up to date I couldn't be able register my NEXIT also I didn't receive any message that shows clearly my 5 months arrears will be Paid — Yakubu A. Hassan (@Yakubuikara) April 7, 2021

I'm one of the unpaid beneficiaries ooooooo and I didn't get any message ooooooo — HanieySerah (@AbidolaSerah) April 13, 2021