N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.
The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared.
She added that beneficiaries would receive SMS texts, advising that they visited https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login to “join others for the next level of empowerment”.
However, affected beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have said that they are yet to receive their stipends or an SMS text.
Some of their responses are documented below:
