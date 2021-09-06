N-Power: Beneficiaries To Start Physical Verification In September

September 6, 2021 139

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are to begin physical verification on 10 September 2021, although some states will commence the exercise before others.

N-Power Batch C candidates have been advised by the government to not report to their PPAs before their physical verification.

The candidates were also informed, by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that they will be informed when they are required to come in for physical verification.

To know when N-Power Batch C beneficiaries will be needed for physical verification, they have been advised to check their NASIMS portal regularly.