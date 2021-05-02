fbpx
N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

May 2, 2021063
The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on 1 May 2021 in honour of the Workers’ Day Celebration.

The president said, “We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons).

“COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which also include urban poor/working class.

“Also, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, there is the Entrepreneur Support Programme and, this even includes the vulnerable workers amongst the urban poor.

“We also have the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, Business Formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“There is also Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme for Small Medium Enterprises for producers of hygienic products and packaged food to encourage entrepreneurship and industries.

“As we all know, decent work sums up the aspirations of people in their working lives.

“It involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration.

“It also ensures freedom for people to express their concerns, organise and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men.”

