N-Power beneficiaries of Batch A and Batch B are planning to protest in order to drive home their demand to the government.

The exited N-Power beneficiaries have often complained about neglection by the federal government after their exit from the N-Power programme.

Members of the N-Power Youth Congress will meet today to plan ahead of ‘the December Ceaseless protest’.

In an announcement by one of the groups, N-Power Youth Congress (NYC), the N-Power beneficiaries are planning the protest for December 7, 2020. The protest is described as 1,000,000 man ceaseless protest Nationwide.

The group said the protest is organised by all Batch A and B beneficiaries, and not organised by any of the 36 States and FCT representatives, “Please note that this protest is not organized by any of the 36 States and FCT reps, but organized and strategized by the entire exited batches A and B NPOWER beneficiaries nationwide.”

FG Unveils NEXIT Portal For N-Power Beneficiaries

BizWatch Nigeria on November 28th, 2020 reported that Federal Government had created a platform, Nexit Portal for exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options.

‘Master Of All Protests’

Meanwhile, about a week ago, Tayo Omoluabi, one of the N-Power beneficiaries, described the protest as master of all protest on his Facebook page.

These should know that many people cannot be patient anymore especially those their money stopped since March and others with backlogged issues. Some have family and dependants without any other means of sustainable living.