N-Power Beneficiaries Have Been Paid April Stipends – Sadiya Umar Farouq

N-Power Beneficiaries Have Been Paid April Stipends – Sadiya Umar Farouq

By Victor Okeh
- May 24, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
18
0
N-Power

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says the stipends of N-Power beneficiaries for the month of April have been paid.

She made this known in a statement issued on Saturday.

The minister had earlier promised that the stipends would be paid this week.

The statement quoted Farouq as saying the payments were made to N-Power beneficiaries from batch A and B after delays from the GIFMIS platform were rectified.

She said payment for the month of May is being processed, adding that the ministry is working on streamlining the programme.

“Last week I promised that the stipends would be paid this week. We encountered some delays on the GIFMIS platform but I can now announce that all N-Power beneficiaries from Batch A and B have been paid their April stipends,” she said.

“We are working hard to streamline the programme for greater efficiency and to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths. Details will be provided as soon May stipend has been paid.”

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The programme, which comes with job training, education and a monthly stipend of N30,000, is only open to persons aged between 18 and 35.

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG Working on Economic Models for Reopening Nigerian Economy

The federal government is actively considering models to