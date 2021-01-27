N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Unpaid Stipends

January 27, 2021 17

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had vowed, in Oct. 2020, to pay all outstanding stipends.

The minister noted that “the delay in the payment of the arrears arose due to platform migration from NIBSS to GIFMIS by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation in March 2020.”

She added, “From the consolidated list of beneficiaries we received from the OAGF in September, the 14,200 beneficiaries with arrears of stipend were flagged for receiving monthly payment from other MDAs, particularly from the NYSC.

“It is possible that the 14,200 beneficiaries used their NYSC allowance bank accounts for N-Power and GIFMIS payment platform picked them for double payment.

“We have initiated State verification process with State N-Power Focal Officers. The 14,200 affected beneficiaries will present their NYSC certificates for final verification after which we will present an updated list to OAGF to pay off their 5 months arrears.

“All legitimate claims and those on verified list will be paid before the end of the year.”

Months after the promise was made, N-Power beneficiaries have continued to cry out over the stipends that are yet to be paid.

Read some of the comments of beneficiaries below:

After withholding our money for almost 8 months now.And upon submission of all the required documents needed by @FMHDSD up to end of the year before to settled our rightful payments Enough is Enough!#EndBadGovernanceInNigeriaNow — ABDULLAHI ADAMU AHMAD (@abduladamuahmad) October 27, 2020

Pls ask her @Sadiya_farouq to pay the 14,200 @npower_ng beneficiaries that have not been paid for five months.

They are also Nigerians.@MBuhari — Ingawa S. Ahmad (@IngawaSAhmad1) January 27, 2021

Tell ur madam everything she do, have expiring date, and she must give account of everything she do one no matter how long, inquiry is over but Sadiya Farouq has refused and hijacked billions of naira belonging to thousand of npower beneficiary from March to July 2020. — Onu Emmanuel (@OnuEmma55043622) January 27, 2021

God will expose Madam Sadiyahh and she will soon see the reward of her wickedness and been deceitful..I belif her salary his entering with some unworked money that drop in her account.. But she refuse to pay 14,200 N power beneficiaries there Stipends..she will not end well… — Glucoselee (@Glucoselee1) January 27, 2021

Your boss is heartless, she withheld a money meant for common Nigerians,she will never have peace until she settle 5 months owe backlogs. — Jerry Lenyoa (@LenyoaJerry) January 27, 2021

Madam tell ur boss @Sadiya_farouq to pay 80,000 beneficiaries their 5 months unpaid stipends — Idris (@Idrisya53061489) January 27, 2021

@segunarinzeaina @npower_ng @FMHDSD @officialEFCC @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo



Tell Npower to pay the N-Creative that just left their 4months stipends and also a lot of people have not been paid since February 2020… it 10,000 naira per month for God sake @channelstv — BELIEVE IT TOO (@believeittoo_) January 25, 2021