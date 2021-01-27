fbpx
N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Unpaid Stipends

January 27, 2021017
Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had vowed, in Oct. 2020, to pay all outstanding stipends.

The minister noted that “the delay in the payment of the arrears arose due to platform migration from NIBSS to GIFMIS by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation in March 2020.”

She added, “From the consolidated list of beneficiaries we received from the OAGF in September, the 14,200 beneficiaries with arrears of stipend were flagged for receiving monthly payment from other MDAs, particularly from the NYSC.

“It is possible that the 14,200 beneficiaries used their NYSC allowance bank accounts for N-Power and GIFMIS payment platform picked them for double payment.

“We have initiated State verification process with State N-Power Focal Officers. The 14,200 affected beneficiaries will present their NYSC certificates for final verification after which we will present an updated list to OAGF to pay off their 5 months arrears.

“All legitimate claims and those on verified list will be paid before the end of the year.”

Months after the promise was made, N-Power beneficiaries have continued to cry out over the stipends that are yet to be paid.

Read some of the comments of beneficiaries below:

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

