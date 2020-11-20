N-Power Batch C Successful Applicants To Know Their Fate This Month

November 20, 2020 39

The list of N-Power batch C successful applicants will be released later this month.

A source close to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, revealed that the much-anticipated list will soon be out.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity told NewsOnline Nigeria that: “N-Power batch C Successful Applicants List will be out this November, the list experienced a setback due to the #EndSARS Protests but I can assure you that the list is at the final stage.”

BizWatchNigeria gathered that 400, 000 successful enrollees will be selected from the final application pool.

Farouq, in August, had stated, at the grand finale of events in commemoration of her ministry’s first year anniversary, in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, that the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs ‘will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled for N-Power Batch C during the selection stage’.

“The N-Power Batch C application portal closed on Sunday, August 9, 2020, after receiving over 5m applications. As we embark on the review process, efforts are in high gear to clear the stipends for Batch A and B before onboarding the new set of beneficiaries,” Farouq, had said in a tweet on her verified handle.

“We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received.

“As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq had said.

This is coming months after the applicants of the N-Power Batch C 2020 took to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to express their impatience over the next step of the onboarding process of the new set of beneficiaries.

BizWatchNigeria had reported that the N-Power beneficiaries were already being sidelined as there was a huge silence on the next phase of their engagement with government.