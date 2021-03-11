N-Power: Batch C Selection Commences On NASIMS Platform – FG

March 11, 2021 143

The federal government announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C selection phase months after the registration process began.

This development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, Thursday.

She said that the selection process of the N-Power Batch C candidates would be conducted through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform.

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya noted that the purpose of the N-Power scheme was to ensure that the Nigerian umeployed population was catered to by the federal government.

NASIMS, according to the Permanent Secretary, Bashiru Alkali, was created to address the issues encountered by the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

To apply, you can visit here.

All candidates are encouraged to “update their profile and take test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process”.

Following that process, you will receive an email, if you are among the successful candidates, and further directions on what to do will be shared.

If you are not selected, you are encouraged to reapply for the next batch once the portal for application is open.

How To Take The NASIMS Test

To ensure that your profile is updated, you should do the following: