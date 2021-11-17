fbpx

N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status

November 17, 20210255
N-power physical verification

There have been complaints from some N-Power Batch C beneficiaries over their inability to receive payment as they kept seeing ‘Failed’ on the dashboard of their payment status.

This news medium earlier reported that the federal government has begun the payment of the new N-power beneficiaries. Many of them have also attested to receiving their stipends.

Meanwhile, as many are happy after receiving their stipend, some are having difficulties getting their payment.

Bizwatch Nigeria through its findings has gathered some of the reasons why some beneficiaries might be having difficulties getting paid.

Now, if you are one of those that are currently having issues with payments, NASIMS revealed that the reason for this is because you are yet to validate your account on NASIMS portal.

As N-Power beneficiary, to get your payment or to stop seeing ‘Failed’ on your payment status, you have to validate your account by editing your profile and BVN records.

Npower Payment- How To Validate Your Account To Get Paid

Npower latest news on payment – How To Validate Your Account To Get Paid – If your account was not validated, kindly do so now!!! This information is for Batch C1 N-Power Beneficiaries!

The management of Npower observed that some of the beneficiaries account details on their profile was not validated. This has made it impossible for their account to be credited.

In view of the above, you are please required to make available your account details, as Npower put a call across to you or you still could call Npower designated call lines on: 092203102, 018888148.

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

