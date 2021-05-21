May 21, 2021 158

Following the launch of the National Social Investment and Information Management System (NASIMS) for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries by the Federal Government, many applicants have met hindrances in the completion of their application on the portal.

The Federal Government had announced that beneficiaries that failed to input their data through the portal would be barred from partaking in the scheme.

N-Power Online Test Closing Date

Information on the National Social Investment and Information Management System (NASIMS) site disclosed that the online test closed on 11th May 2021.

Below Are The Requirements for N-power Batch C Physical Verification

BSC degree;

NYSC certificate;

Valid BVN;

NIN;

Birth certificate and;

LGA certificate.

Ensure that you pay frequent visits to the NASIMS website to get updates.

Note that you would need to be available for physical verification, as that follows the online verification.

Npower Physical Verification date and venue

N-Power physical verification starts few weeks after the list of shortlisted candidate have been released online.

Check All Latest N-Power News Headlines For Today Below

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said “I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order.” Read More…

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on 1 May 2021 in honour of the Workers’ Day Celebration. Read More…

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared. Read More…