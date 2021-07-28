fbpx

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 28th July 2021

July 28, 20210109
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment: Read More…

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 17th July 2021

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme. Read More…

