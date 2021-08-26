N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 26th Aug 2021

August 26, 2021 94

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Tuesday, August 26th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Buhari Administration Commits N400bn To NSIP Annually

The Nigerian government spends more than N400 billion on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) – which includes the N-Power scheme – perennially, stated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Read More…

N-Power: 510,000 Non-Graduates, Graduates Admitted Into NSIP Scheme

The Federal Government, through its poverty reduction social scheme, National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), had admitted 510,000 graduates and non-graduates into the N-Power scheme. Read More…

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment: Read More…

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…