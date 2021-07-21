fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 22nd July 2021

July 21, 20210629
N-Power: Humanitarian Ministry Tells Batch C Candidates How They Will Get Confirmed

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 17th July 2021

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme. Read More…

Related tags :

About Author

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 22nd July 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Tomato Preservation AGRIC BUSINESSBiz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
April 30, 20180250

Bauchi Women Have Devised A Local Method To Process, Preserve, Tomato Paste

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This innovation offers opportunities for packaging (bottling, canning, and so on). Smart entrepreneurs can also learn from these Bauchi women and replicate
Read More
TraderMoni Has Not Gone Down Drain - FG Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 1, 20210645

TraderMoni Has Not Gone Down Drain – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government reassured Nigerian that TraderMoni, one of the government’s empowerment programmes, continues to serve millions of Nigerians, n
Read More
N-Power: Humanitarian Ministry Tells Batch C Candidates How They Will Get Confirmed Biz Opportunity
July 3, 202102480

N-Power News Today 3rd July 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria. N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,00
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.