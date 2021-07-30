fbpx

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 30th July 2021

July 30, 2021058
N-Power: Humanitarian Ministry Tells Batch C Candidates How They Will Get Confirmed

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Friday, July 30th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

Many N-Power beneficiaries are worried about not being shortlisted for the N-Stream 2 batch, and they have good reasons to be.

If you happen to be one of the candidates who scored 50 percent and are yet to be shortlisted, you will be attached to the N-Power Stream two batch. Read More…

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment: Read More…

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 17th July 2021

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme. Read More…

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 30th July 2021
