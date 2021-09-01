N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 1st Sep 2021

September 1, 2021 216

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Tuesday, September 1st, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Here Is How To Use The N-Power USSD Code

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has developed a short Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code for N-Power beneficiaries. Read More…

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

Many N-Power beneficiaries have encountered some challenges with their Local Government Area (LGA) information after the completion of their applications, and in this post, we will be showing you how to select your LGA using the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) portal. Read More…

N-Power: Buhari Administration Commits N400bn To NSIP Annually

The Nigerian government spends more than N400 billion on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) – which includes the N-Power scheme – perennially, stated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Read More…

N-Power: 510,000 Non-Graduates, Graduates Admitted Into NSIP Scheme

The Federal Government, through its poverty reduction social scheme, National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), had admitted 510,000 graduates and non-graduates into the N-Power scheme. Read More…

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment: Read More…