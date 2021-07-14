fbpx
N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

July 14, 20210157
N-power physical verification

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process.

There might not be a solution to every problem but some problems are solvable such as fixing errors on your N-Power dashboard.

You can avoid missing out on your stipends payment or not been chosen because of errors on your biodata/profile by following the simple steps below:

How N-Power Batch C Applicants Can Fix Wrong Bank Account Details

kindly login to the NASIMS WEBSITE and click on edit profile right under your profile dashboard and edit any information you want to change. https://nasims.gov.ng/login

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme. Read More…

