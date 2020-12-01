December 1, 2020 57

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the increment in the number of N-Power batch C beneficiaries to 1million.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to increase N-Power beneficiaries from the initial 400, 000 to 1,000,000.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq confirmed the Presidency order on Monday.

She said: “In a bid to realise Mr. President’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, the ministry places significant emphasis on youth empowerment by strategically ascertaining youth engagement as a foundational objective in implementing the following strategies: double the scope of the National Social Investment Programmes.

“Mr. President has graciously approved the expansion of all NSIP programmes, such as increase of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000, increase GEEP beneficiaries by 1,000,000 and increase of beneficiaries of Home-Grown School Feeding by 5,000,000.”

Meanwhile, over 5 million Nigerian youths applied for the N-Power Batch C recruitment.

N-Power Batch C List

After applying for the scheme, many of the applicants have been anxious to know to there fate as the authority has been silent on what next for the applicants.

Steps On How To Apply For Nexit Portal

Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

Enter your Email and Password

Click on NEXIT Portal

Fill in your correct details