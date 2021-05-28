May 28, 2021 49

Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Friday, May 28th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

FG Completes N-Power Payments, Enrols New Beneficiaries

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has completed all outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, in Aubja also disclosed that the ministry had started new enrollments of one million beneficiaries under Batch C of the programme.

Here Are What Shortlisted N-power Batch C Applicants Need For Physical Verification

Following the launch of the National Social Investment and Information Management System (NASIMS) for N-Power Batch C beneficiaries by the Federal Government, many applicants have met hindrances in the completion of their application on the portal.

NEXIT: Why N-Power Batches A, B Beneficiaries Are Unable To Access Portal

Since the launching of the NEXIT portal by the Federal Government, many N-Power beneficiaries trying to exit the programme have been unable to access the portal.

The portal was created to "determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs."

N-Power: NASS Should Call Humanitarian Minister To Order Over Unpaid Stipend – President

The National President of the N-Power scheme, Kabiru Pelemi, wondered, in a tweet, why members of the National Assembly have failed to step in and question the Minister of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, over unpaid stipends owed to beneficiaries of the programme.

In a tweet posted on 28 April 2021, Pelemi said "I wonder why @nassnigeria have not call @Sadiya_farouq into order."

N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Stipends Despite FG’s Promise

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to receive stipends promised them by the Federal Government, with many questioning the validity of the announcement of the clearing of backlogs.

The Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem, had tweeted that the 5-month arrears owed Batches A and B of the programme would be cleared.

N-Power Batch C: FG Inducts Steering Committee For NASIMS

The Federal Government on Friday inducted the steering committee that would oversee the execution of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) programme.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

