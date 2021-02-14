N-Power: ‘Almost Done With Paying Backlogs’ – Minister’s Aide Assures

February 14, 2021 19

An aide to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem has assured all N-Power beneficiaries (batches A and B) that their backlogs would be cleared soon.

She said that the federal government was in the process of attending to al; outstanding payments.

Nkem stated this in response to a tweet by an N-Power beneficiary who had asked enquired as to when backlogs would be paid.

The beneficiary also complained of their inability to sign up or login into their account to which the aide responded that “yes you can’t until your own group of beneficiaries are cleared”.

Yes you can’t until your own group of beneficiaries are cleared. Almost done with that. — Nneka Ikem (@nnekaikem1) January 31, 2021

Months have passed and the pledge made by the minister, to pay all outstanding stipends, is yet to be fulfilled.

She had said, in a tweet, that the reason for the delay was due to verification processes by the government and that payments would be made before 2021 began.

