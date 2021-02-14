fbpx
N-Power: ‘Almost Done With Paying Backlogs’ – Minister’s Aide Assures

February 14, 2021019
An aide to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem has assured all N-Power beneficiaries (batches A and B) that their backlogs would be cleared soon.

She said that the federal government was in the process of attending to al; outstanding payments.

Nkem stated this in response to a tweet by an N-Power beneficiary who had asked enquired as to when backlogs would be paid.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Why Mr. Macaroni Was Arrested

The beneficiary also complained of their inability to sign up or login into their account to which the aide responded that “yes you can’t until your own group of beneficiaries are cleared”.

Months have passed and the pledge made by the minister, to pay all outstanding stipends, is yet to be fulfilled.

She had said, in a tweet, that the reason for the delay was due to verification processes by the government and that payments would be made before 2021 began.

READ ALSO: Top 5 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start With 50,000 Naira

Other responses to her tweet:

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]ia.ng

