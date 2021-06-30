N-CARES Scheme: 1.3m Kogi State Residents To Benefit

June 30, 2021 84

As part of the state government’s effort to support vulnerable residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kogi State Government has said that 1.3 million residents stand to benefot from its N-CARES scheme.

This was disclosed by the Kogi State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris, on Tuesday at a sensitisation meeting on the programme.

He noted that the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) could only record success if everyone involved in ensuring its efficacy remained dedicated.

Idris called on stakeholders to ensure that the “right” beneficiaries are captured in the programme’s database.

He said, “A lot of work has been done in preparing the NG-CARES and we are gradually moving towards programme effectiveness or implementation and that is why we have called this sensitization meeting to once again share with you the focus of the programme, how it will be implemented and what roles are expected of you as stakeholders to effectively deliver the programme in the state.

“I am appealing to Chairmen of local government areas in the state to be proactive by ensuring that the right people who suppose to enjoy the programme are captured in the database.”