My Administration Has Completed All Projects – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that his administration has completed outstanding projects all around the nation.

The president gave a speech during his final cabinet performance assessment retreat, which was held to assess the progress made in carrying out the nine priorities of his administration.

Buhari emphasized the advancements his administration has made in the infrastructure, agriculture, economics, and health sectors in his remarks at the ceremony on Monday.

Over 3,800 kilometers of roads have been successfully built nationwide, according to his government, he claimed.

In order to aid in the war against insurgency, Buhari stated that new aircraft had been purchased for the Nigerian Air Force.

“In recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians,” he said.

“Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

“On road projects, this Administration has constructed 408Km of roads; 2,499Km of SUKUK roads and maintenance of 15,961Km of roads across the Country.

“Key among these projects are the construction of 1.9km 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States with 10.30km approach road; rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; the ongoing rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, among others.”

Additionally, he stated that over 941 km of finished SUKUK road projects have been handed over nationwide.

He revealed that the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy had been used to fund the reconstruction of 21 specific federal roads totaling 1,804.6km.

The president added that 35% of the overall target eligible population for immunization, or around 38.7 million Nigerians, had received the full COVID-19 vaccine.