Museveni Declared Winner Of Ugandan Presidential Election

Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of the Ugandan presidential election, making this his sixth term in office.

Museveni entered office in 1986 and has remained in power ever since.

In the just-concluded election, Museveni ran against 10 other candidates, with his major opposition being singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobo Wine.

Of the over 8 million individuals who registered to vote, Museveni secured 5.85 million votes, while Wine scored 3.48 million, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Chairman of the Ugandan election commission, Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, stated, “The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni elected president of the Republic of Uganda.”

Reacting to the election result, Wine said that there was widespread voting fraud.

He said that he would present proof of the fraud once internet connections were restored.

Prior to the election, the country’s communications commission had stated that there would be a shut down of the internet.

Following the announcement of the results, the home of Bobi Wine was bordered by security agents.

According to the deputy spokesperson for the country’s army, Deo Akiiki, Wine was prevented from leaving his home because of threats he could face outside.

He said, “So they might be preventing him in the interest of his own safety.”