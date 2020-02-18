Musa Nuhu Gets Senate’s Nod as NCAA Director-General

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Captain Musa Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019, approved the appointment of Captain Nuhu as the new NCAA boss, replacing the erstwhile DG, Captain Muthar Usman.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on January 28, 2020, read a request on the floor from President Buhari, seeking the confirmation of Captain Nuhu.

During Tuesday’s plenary, a report of the Committee on Aviation submitted by Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi was considered by the Senate.

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the aviation sector, the committee considers Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority”, Adeyemi added.

Prior to the consideration, Senator Ibrahim Gobir asked that the Senate receive and consider the report of the Committee on Aviation on the confirmation of the nomination.

The Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the confirmation of the nomination of Captain Nuhu for appointment as the new NCAA boss.

The nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu was confirmed after Senate’s consideration.

Capt. Nuhu who, until his appointment and confirmation, was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), is an Airline Pilot, a Safety expert, a quality assurance Lead Auditor as well as an Artificial Intelligence expert.

Source: Channels TV