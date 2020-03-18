Musa Nahu Assumes Office as New NCAA DG

Musa Shuaibu Nahu has assumed office as the new director-general and chief executive officer of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Sidi Abdullahi, director of operations and training who acted as NCAA DG since October 24, 2019, after Muhtar Usman’s tenure ended, presided over the event.

Nahu takes over as the 7th director-general of the NCAA after his appointment on October 23, 2019, and confirmation by the senate.

The handover ceremony held at the conference room of the Aviation House in Ikeja on Monday.

While handing over, Sidi Abdullahi urged staff to support the new DG in his drive to take the authority to greater heights.

In his response, the DG thanked the federal government for the confidence reposed in him, promising to work with the staff in realizing the organisation’s mandates.

“Suggestions, insight and ideas are welcome in other to make things work well,” Nahu was quoted to have said in a statement by Sam Adurogboye, NCAA’s general manager, public relations of the authority.

The new DG asked staff members to be prepared for challenges that might occur as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

At present, Nigeria has confirmed three cases of coronavirus.

Two of the three patients were travellers into the country while one patient contracted the disease through contact with the index patient.

