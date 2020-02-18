Musa Adamu Emerges APC’s Flagbearer for Constituency Bye-election in Jigawa State

Musa Muhammad Adamu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the bye-election into the vacant Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State.

Adamu is the son of Muhammad Adamu the late lawmaker representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency.

The primary was held on Monday at Babura Local Government Secretariat.

Adamu polled 547 votes to defeat three other candidates among which is his brother Aliyu Muhammad Adamu who polled 32 votes.

The Chief Returning Officer, Muhammad Aminu Ibrahim while declaring the results said the total accredited votes were 605, total vote cast was 604, total valid votes 600 and total invalid votes were four.

He listed the names of the four candidates that participated in the primary their votes to include: Idris Zangina Muhammad – 20 votes, Aliyu Muhammad Adamu – 32 votes, Musa Adamu Muhammad – 547 votes and Isa Dogon Yaro 0 votes.

The Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Mahmuda Isah, who supervised the election, described the election as free, fair and credible.

The electoral body had earlier fixed the bye-election following the death of Honourable Muhammad Fagengawo who was the member representing the constituency until his death in December 2019.

