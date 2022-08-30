Multinational Firm Commites To Invest $500m In Ogun

African Industries Group, a steel multinational, has promised to invest more than $500 million in the economy of Ogun State. Raj Gupta, the group’s chairman, said this in an interview.

The corporation, which primarily deals in steel and aluminium, was interested in expanding its operations in the state, he claimed.

Gupta further noted that the company had over 5,000 employees on its payroll, adding that he was impressed with the level of infrastructural development embarked upon by the present administration in Ogun.

“We have many industries in the state and we are here to see how we can grow our investment further. We are employing 5,000 people in the state, and our group investment in Ogun State far exceeds $500 million.

“I have to say I was very impressed so far with what we have seen as progress made by the present administration, our business is in the area of steel and aluminum,” he submitted.